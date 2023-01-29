JAMES WARREN (JIM) CHAMBERS 84 years old from Danville, WV passed away January 26, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV.
Jim worked alongside his father in the timber business in Boone County, WV before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1956. Upon discharge in January 1960, Jim returned to WV, where he met and married the love of his life, Judith A. McComas. Jim returned to work with his father in timber for two years. Jim and Judy then moved to Grants, NM in 1962 where he worked in a uranium mine for Phillips Petroleum. In 1963 Jim and Judy left New Mexico in order for Jim to take a job with Westinghouse Corporation as a tool and die maker in Cleveland, OH. Jim continued his work for Westinghouse until he decided to return home to Boone County, WV in November 1975. Taking a job as a heavy equipment operator for Cannelton Coal Company in January 1976, Jim worked in the coal industry until his retirement in 2000. Jim was a proud and loyal member of the United Mine Workers of America from 1976 until his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Clarence and Elberta Chambers; and stepmother Mary Chambers.
Those left to cherish his loving memory, his wife of 63 years Judith Chambers; daughter Donna (Robert) Burton, son James Douglas (Cheryl) Chambers; grandchildren: Sarah (Josh) Wymer, Adam (Jaime) Burton, Douglas Chambers, Heather (William) Cleveland; great grandchildren: Mayliegh and Levi Cleveland, Annistyn and Elaina Wymer. His brother John (Amy) Chambers and sister Eva Lowery.
Special thank you to the staff of Thomas Memorial Hospital, Select Specialty Care, and Hubbard Hospice House.
Services will be at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV on Monday January 30, 2023 at 2 p.m., where the Rev. Nathan Craddock will officiate. Friends may visit one hour prior. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison, WV.
Those who will serve as pallbearers are; Adam Burton, Douglas Chambers, Josh Wymer, Michael Chambers, Quentin Toler, and Elijah Toler. Honorary pallbearer and special nephew Scott White.