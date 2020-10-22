JAMES ALLEN WHITE "JIMMY", 69, born October 12, 1951 went home to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Austin White and his baby sister, Judith Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Ramsey White; daughter, Jacqueline Mitchell (Chase) of Pensacola, FL; sons, Chase Daniels (Latasha) of Charleston; Scott White (Georgie) of Fairmont; and his beloved yorkie, Bella who gave him great comfort. Also left to cherish his memory are his 7 grandchildren, Brookline and Lyric Mitchell; EJ, Devyn, and Aryanna Daniels; Scottie and Whitney White; his in-laws, Dora and Curtis Ramsey who Jimmy loved dearly. Many memories will be held close by Jimmy's siblings "the 6 J's" John White (Linda) of Smithfield, VA; Jennifer Johnson of Charleston, Joline Brady (John) of Hurricane, and Janetta Cambron (Mark) of Fultondale, AL. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a private family gathering at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. Graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 20 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar with Pastor Fred Christian officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV 25064 to assist with flag placement on Memorial Day and Veteran's Day, as well as, Wreaths Across America or to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20006. Online Condolences can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com