JAMES WILLARD DICKENS, 76, of Sylvester, West Virginia closed his eyes on this earth and opened his eyes in heaven the evening of Wednesday, November 11th, 2020.
James was born September 21st 1944, in Keith, WV to the late Willard and Dolly (Blevins) Dickens. His Mother passed while James was young and he was raised by his loving grandmother Dora (Cummings) Dickens.
He attended Sylvester and Whitesville Schools, was a proud UMWA Coal Miner with Armco & Peabody Coal at the #7 Montcoal mine, was a great carpenter and had many skills that he utilized for providing for his family while helping/building for others in the community and beyond.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by step mother Lura Dickens, sisters Bonnie Perdue and Jewell Ann Dickens, infant brother Daniel and his son Jimmy Lee Dickens.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Mary B. (Fernatt) Dickens, who was also his devoted caregiver, his sister Jackie Fernatt, son William (Billy) Dickens and wife Sheila, daughter Kathy Massey and husband Brett, son Brandon Dickens and partner Katie, grandchildren Miranda Dickens, Landon Dickens, Andrew Dickens and wife Erika, Aaron Dickens and wife Abagail, Conner Massey, Heather Massey and Seth Massey; as well as great grandchildren Khloe, Kealei, Kennedy, Abigail, Bryson and soon to be born Everly Dickens.
James was also extremely close to his sisters' children Billy, Greg, Eddie, Sherry, Darrell, Tink, James, June Bug, Donna and Bobby. He had many other nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved dearly.
Funeral services will be Monday, November 16 at 1 pm at Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville, WV with pastor Jerry Tyree officiating. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, WV. Visitation for family will begin at 11 am, friends will begin at noon until time of the service.
Contributions to the family, although not expected or required, can be made in the form of prayers, flowers or donations toward funeral costs. We ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend or walk in the woods for a moment, an hour or a day. Time waits for no one.
Remember me smiling .