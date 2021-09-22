JAMES WILLIAM (BILL) FIELDS, 95, of Santee, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021.
Bill was born June 1926 in Reamer, West Virginia to Doris (Davis) and Earl Fields.
He served in the Navy during WWII, then studied mechanical engineering at West Virginia University. While there he was charmed by schoolteacher Lois Wiseman; they married in 1950 and spent 62 happy years together. Bill had an unquenchable sense of adventure, and soon moved his family first to Venezuela, then to the Middle East, taking side trips ranging from archeological digs to jungle villages. His golf handicap was low, his patience with woodworking high, and he'd drop both at the drop of a hat to go fishing with friends. After years in the oil industry, Bill retired to Santee, South Carolina, where he quickly became involved in community projects. His enthusiasm and helpful spirit will be missed.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and an infant son. He is survived by daughters Susan Fields Potter, Elizabeth Fields, brother Joseph Fields, sister Eleanor Crosley, and nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fogle-Hungerpiller funeral home of Elloree, South Carolina. There will be no services per Bill's request; memorials may be given to the charity of the donor's choice.
Bill's comment on his adventure-filled life: "I was never bored."