JAMES WILLIAM (BILL) GARTEN of Mammoth WV, passed away at Home with family on Saturday, May 13, 2023 after a long struggle with Alzheimers. He was 3 days from his 82nd birthday.
He attended Mammoth Advent Christian Church for many years. He retired as a UMW Coal Miner after 20 plus years.
He will be missed by His wife of 62 years, Rosa Lee Johnson Garten; 3 Daughters. Beverly Garten Johnson of Mammoth; Mary Garten Walker of Tad; and Candice Garten McGuire of Huntington. 3 Grandchildren: Stephanie Seabolt of Mammoth, Jessica Walker Garcia of Marmet, and Jason Walker of Tad; and 2 Great Grandchildren Liliana Garcia of Marmet and Rosie Burton of Mammoth. His Brothers John Garten of Shipshewana IN, Junior Garten of Lester; Sisters: Polly Garten Petry and Charlotte Garten Walk both of Concord, and Mary Garten Morgan of Glen Daniels. And special thanks to his nephew Scotty Garten for his valuable help during this difficult time.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bewey Garten and Marie Hudson Garten both of Lester, WV.
Services will be Friday, May 19 at 12 noon at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park, Harper Road, Beckley.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Garten family.