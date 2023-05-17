Thank you for Reading.

James William (Bill) Garten
JAMES WILLIAM (BILL) GARTEN of Mammoth WV, passed away at Home with family on Saturday, May 13, 2023 after a long struggle with Alzheimers. He was 3 days from his 82nd birthday.

He attended Mammoth Advent Christian Church for many years. He retired as a UMW Coal Miner after 20 plus years.

