JAMES WILLIAM HARRIS, 96 of Rand, WV passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 25, 2021 after an extended illness surrounded by family. He was the fourth of five siblings born on October 8, 1924 to the late James Ellis and Hattie Josephine Harris.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Virginia; son, Richard "Rick" Harris; three brothers, Albert, Millard and LeRoy Harris; one sister, Frances Jordan; grandson, Derrick Shaw; son-in-law, Thomas A. Shaw.
James accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church where he was a member for over 60 years. He was installed as the church treasurer for over 40 years and attended faithfully until his health prevented him from doing so. James received his elementary and secondary education from Kanawha County Public Schools and graduated from Garnet High School in 1945.
James began his working career at DuPont Plant in Belle, WV at an early age. He worked in different positions having worked his way to becoming the first Black Supervisor. He established long lasting friendships with many of his coworkers and was liked by all. He retired December 1, 1982. After retirement in his past time, he cut grass in the community and the surrounding area and had countless yards. He also made many, many lasting friendships while doing something he truly enjoyed. He enjoyed watching football and was a Cleveland Browns fan.
Dad was a family man and took care of his family faithfully. He was kindhearted, easy going, never complained and kept the family dynamics together.
James will be greatly loved and missed by his daughters, Josephine Harris of Rand, WV, Janet Shaw of Chesterfield, Va., and Karen Harris (Bobby) of St. Albans, WV; 2 granddaughters/daughters that he and wife Virginia adopted and raised, Andrea "Angie" Harris, Andrea "Renee" Harris; grandson, Theon Anderson (Yolanda); great-granddaughters, Brittany Harris (Sean), Sheree Clayborn; great-grandsons, TyRhee Pratt, Derrel Gilliam (Daymesha); great-great grandchildren, Sophia, Aaliyah, James, Autumn, Aquil, Arianna; sister-in-law, Revella A. Harris of Columbus, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
James will be missed by all who knew him. We love you Dad, grandad, great-granddad and great-great granddad. Rest Peacefully.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, Rand with Rev. James Jackson officiating and will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Interment will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family requests those that wish to attend to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
