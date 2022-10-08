JAMES WILLIAM HENRY SELL, 79, of Norfolk Virginia, passed away at home in his sleep on September 30, 2022 with his loving wife of 54 years, Ellen, by his side.
Born on October 1, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia, Jim was the second child and only son of James Nathaniel Sell and Helen DePue Sell. He graduated from Charleston High School in 1960 and from West Virginia University (Go Mountaineers!) with a history degree in 1964. In 1968, Jim and Ellen were married at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Pittsburgh, PA.
Jim graduated from the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria VA in 1969 with his Master in Divinity. He subsequently began an extended career in the Episcopal ministry. This journey took him to multiple Episcopal communities in West Virginia and New Jersey in the 1970s and 1980s. In the late 80's he served as an Archdeacon in the Diocese of Newark before returning to church ministry in 1990 as the Rector of Christ & St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Norfolk, VA. Jim "retired" in 2005 and spent the next 8 years as the Interim Rector at several parishes on the East Coast before finally retiring for good.
In addition to his passions for his family and his church, Jim also enjoyed writing, reading, playing golf, traveling the world, and being "Papa Jim" to his grandchildren. He was an amazing man with a big heart, and he will be missed deeply by all that knew him.
Jim is survived by his wife Ellen, his son and daughter-in-law James Andrew Sell and Neelam Kharod Sell of Fair Haven NJ and their children Aakash, Roshan, and Raina; and his daughter and son-in-law Kathryn Sell Garcia and Christian Garcia Fuentes of Washington DC and their children Elena and Marco. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Kathryn Sell (Cappy) Chillingworth and Peter Chillingworth and their children Anne, John and Emily; and his sister-in-law Jean Major. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Robert Major.
A memorial service in celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 2 p.m., at Christ & St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Norfolk, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jim Sell Community Conversations Fund: christandstlukes.org/jimsellfund To share condolences with the family please visit www.hdoliver.com