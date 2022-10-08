Thank you for Reading.

James William Henry Sell
JAMES WILLIAM HENRY SELL, 79, of Norfolk Virginia, passed away at home in his sleep on September 30, 2022 with his loving wife of 54 years, Ellen, by his side.

Born on October 1, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia, Jim was the second child and only son of James Nathaniel Sell and Helen DePue Sell. He graduated from Charleston High School in 1960 and from West Virginia University (Go Mountaineers!) with a history degree in 1964. In 1968, Jim and Ellen were married at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Pittsburgh, PA.

