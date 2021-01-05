James William Midkiff

JAMES WILLIAM "BILL" MIDKIFF, 81, of Yawkey, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 3, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
Bill was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #71, Griffithsville and Boilermaker Union #667. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army and the Air Force Reserve.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carter and Bertha Phipps Midkiff; and brother, Carter Midkiff, Jr.
Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jo Ann Midkiff; daughters, Stephanie (Tickey) Wright, Kim Midkiff, and Cindy (Timothy) Pauley; grandchildren, Amber Wright Comer, Emma and Evan Pauley; and great grandson Jaxon Comer.
Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Midkiff Cemetery, Sumerco with Pastor Johnny Helvey and Timothy Pauley officiating.
