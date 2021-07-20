JAMES WITHROW, 84, of Charleston, WV, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, with his loved ones by his side.
James will be so missed by those he left behind, including his wife of 66 years, Mary Lou, and sons, Terry (Teresa), and Randy (Belinda), grandchildren, Brittany Atkins, Brandon Withrow and Ashley Withrow, great grandchildren Lane Slater, Lacey Atkins, Sadie and Emma Withrow, and Kaden Cavender, brother Kermit Withrow, and sister, Belva Armstead, niece and nephew, Cheryl Lewis, and Jeff Layne, great nieces, and his sweet dog, Sugar.
James was preceded in death by his dad, Clem Withrow and his mother, Ethel Mandy Price Withrow, brothers, Tommy and Roger Withrow, and Harold Milam, sisters, Annie Goff and Phyllis Holly.
James retired from the Union Carbide/Rhone Poulenc, Institute plant, in 1994 after 33 years of service. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing golf. He was on a team and enjoyed playing the Southern states' golf courses. He ranked second place in a tournament with more than 400 golfers. James holed a 187-yard hole-in-one and he won many trophies. He was on a bowling league, and he enjoyed square dancing.
He cherished his grandchildren. He would sit tirelessly and listen to Brittany sing and play her piano, he really enjoyed accompanying Brandon to his fly-tying classes, and he enjoyed Ashley's Friday night sleepovers.
James gave his heart to his Lord and Savior, and we know we will see him again someday. He will stay in our hearts forever.
The Withrow family wishes to express sincere appreciation to our special great niece, Shanna Lewis, RN, WV Dialysis Center, KRT Kat van drivers, Kanawha Hospice Care, and the Sissonville Ambulance EMTs.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, July 21, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville Drive, Charleston. Internment will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Kanawha Hospice Care. Online condolence can be left by visiting:www.longfisherfuneralhome.com