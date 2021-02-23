James Yost

JAMES "BUD" LEE YOST, 86, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord, 2/21/2021 with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph & Dorothy (Smith) Yost; his wife of 63 years, N. Yvonne Craft Yost; son, "baby boy" Yost; brother, Larry Yost; and sisters, Glenna Fields and June Young.
"Bud" was a caring husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to go trout fishing and deer hunting with his son's and friends.
He is survived by his sons; Douglas (Geni) Yost and Steven (Deborah) Yost; sisters, Louise Short, Betty Crichfield, and Charlotte Chapman; four grandchildren; and three great grand children.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Hospice Care of Charleston for their helpful care of "Bud".
In honor of "Buds" request, family has requested a private service.
