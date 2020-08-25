Jameson Edwards

JAMESON DAVID EDWARDS, 33, of St. Albans, formerly of Fort Myers, FL, lost his battle with addiction, August 21, 2020 at home.
He was born April 30, 1987 to the late David and Patricia Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Estill and Elmo Emma Edwards and Dick and Verba Waldorf.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Risinger of Texas; uncle Butch Waldorf and aunt Kathy Corey(Ross).
