JAMIA REYNOLDS, 75, of Summersville, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home. Graveside services were held Thursday, June 11, at the Dotson-Simpson Church Cemetery at Keslers Cross Lanes. Interment followed under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Funerals for Friday, June 12, 2020
Chambers, Patricia - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Elkins, Douglas - 5 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Eubank Jr., James - 11 a.m., Ravenswood Cemetery.
Fisher, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Gibson, Reginald - 1 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, Fayetteville.
Green, Ray - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Glenville.
Harris, Daniel - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Jordan, Valerie - 8 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.
Kearns, Kathleen - 1 p.m., Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven.
McDougal, Gregory - 1 p.m., McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church.
McElhinny, Beatrice - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Rhodes, Randy - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.
Spencer, Steven - 1 p.m., Kanawha Baptist Temple Church, Mill Creek.
Stiwinter, Otis - 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.