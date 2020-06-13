Jamie Geraldine Beasley
JAMIE GERALDINE BEASLEY, of Greeneville, Tenn., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was 88.
She was a devout follower of Christ, often writing hymns and stories about worship and praise. One of her favorite biblical chapters was Psalm 91.
Jamie's faith and love for God made it easy for her to love others unconditionally. She chose to focus on their good qualities instead of their faults.
Jamie's love continued to spill out in all faucets of her life. You were either touched by her beautiful voice as she sang, entertained by her witty sense of humor, or fed by one of her many tasty meals. Her home was always filled with peanut butter fudge, candy, a "my, my, my," "Lord have Mercy!" and "mmm that's good!"
Jamie will be severely missed by those she left behind. Although she may not be here physically, she left an imprint on all the hearts she touched.
Jamie was preceded in death by her husband, Oley Lee Beasley; son, Johnny Lee Beasley; and a daughter, Judith Ann Beasley.
Surviving family includes sons: Jerry Dale Beasley, Jackie Ray Beasley; daughters: Joyce Maine Anderson and Carolyn Jean Sutton; grandchildren: Melissa Lynn Baley, Brandy Dawn Randall, J.D. Handley, Andrea Beasley, Jack Ray Marxen, Shane Beasley, and Mark Beasley; sister: Sue Crislip.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 14, at Doughty - Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville, Tenn. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Tony Darnell officiating. Burial will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with her family serving as pallbearers.