JAMIE S. UNDERWOOD RICHARDSON, 74, of South Charleston, died Nov. 9, 2021, after a sustained illness. Jamie was born Dec. 2, 1946, in Fulton County, Ohio, to Thomas and Helen Roth Underwood, who preceded her in death.
She and her parents moved to Charleston's East End in 1952, where she grew up and became a proud member of the Charleston High School band. Jamie attended Marshall University before graduating from Morris Harvey College with her degree in music. Jamie was a musician, a skier, and a pilot for fun, but she was also a successful businesswoman, spending much of her career in the insurance industry with Patterson, Bell, and Crane.
Jamie enjoyed traveling and spent many years splitting time between her homes in South Charleston and Eastport, Maine. She took great joy in hosting family on a visit Down East. One of Jamie's greatest sources of pride was her robust holiday decor. Together with her husband, Jamie loved to collect and display unique, vintage decorations every holiday.
Jamie is survived by her family, including her loving husband, Ray Richardson; her son, Thomas Warner with his wife, Cara Bailey, and their children, Bodhi and Adorae; Heidi Richardson and her child, Molly; and Eric Richardson.
In accordance with her wishes, Jamie's body has been donated to further scientific research. A Celebration of Life will take place on Nov. 20. Check her Facebook page for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to an animal shelter or corgi rescue group.