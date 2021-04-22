JAN A. "CREEDY" CREASEY 76, of Chelyan passed away peacefully on Monday, April 19, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Benjie and Beatrice Creasey. Creedy enjoyed being outside mowing the lawn, having family cookouts, and spending time at his pool. He loved and treasured spending time with his grandchildren. On March 15, 2021, Creedy proudly accepted Jesus as his savior.
Left to cherish Creedy's memory is his loving wife of 52 years, Donna Creasey; children, Sherri Foreman (Kevin) and Jason Creasey; grandchildren, Jayden Creasey, and Chloe Foreman; brother, Tony Creasey; and a host of special coworkers and friends. In addition to his parents, Creedy is preceded in death by his brother, Benny Creasey.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Pryor Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Richard Thompson will be officiating.
Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced.
