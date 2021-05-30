JAN GENTRY, age 64, of Kanawha City, passed away Tuesday May 25, 2021 at her residence.
Jan was born September 7, 1956 in Charleston, WV, daughter of the late Dorothy Martin Asbury. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James Russel "JR" Gentry, and her brother Jeffrey Martin Asbury.
Jan graduated from South Charleston High School in 1974. Jan was also a 1983 graduate of New Mexico State University School of Nursing. Her nursing career led her to CAMC where she was an ER nurse, a charge nurse, and nursing director of the ER. ER nursing was her first passion. Her life's journey then led her to Newberry, SC where she worked in the ER at Newberry County Memorial Hospital finally returning home to West Virginia with her new found passion helping other medical professionals with dependency and addiction issues. She accomplished this by working for WV Restore through the West Virginia Board of Nursing. Also, during this time, Jan kept her face to face and nursing skills current at Fresenius Dialysis. In addition to her professional life, Jan had a lifelong passion for horses and riding, winning several ribbons during her riding competitions as well as collecting antiques and gardening.
Jan is survived by her two daughters, Amy Jo Hickey (Justin Southworth) and soon to be step-grandson Chance of South Charleston and Lauren Thomas (Charlie) of Amherst, VA; step-daughters Amy Gentry and her daughter Mikki of Nitro and Cassie Gentry and her son Easton of Nitro; father Cliff Asbury of South Charleston; sister, Jody Asbury (Melissa) of South Charleston along with their children Christopher Bostic (Jessica), Jennifer Burrows, Jacob Burrows (Kailey) along with eight grandchildren; sister-in law Rhonda Asbury of Summersville, WV; nephews Josh Asbury (Janae) of Summersville and Jacob Asbury of Summersville; and niece Rachael (Nathan) Kelly of Scott Depot, along with numerous great nieces and nephews; and last but not least her beloved pets Siddalee, Gidget, and Coco.
A service to honor the life of Jan will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday June 5, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Monty Foster with Barboursville Baptist Church will be officiating.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made in Jan's name to: Heart of Phoenix equine rescue at wvhorserescue.org, and Rea of Hope at reaofhope.org
Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.