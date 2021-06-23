Thank you for Reading.

JAN LOOMIS, 61, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Henderson Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Mount Zion Cemetery in Leon, WV. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

