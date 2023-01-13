Thank you for Reading.

Jane Claire Cooke
Obit User

On Christmas eve, JANE CLAIRE COOKE, beloved wife, mom, grandmom, and great-grandmom, passed away at age 85. She was the wife of James Boxley Cooke, and also daughter-in-law of the late Dr. William Latimer Cooke and Sally Ann Boxley Cooke and beloved aunt of Andrew and Marjorie Cooke of Charleston, WV.

Jane Claire Menge was born and raised in Detroit, MI. While attending Dana Hall boarding school, she met the love of her life, Boxley Cooke ("Cookie", "Jim" ) of Charleston, WV. They were married for 63 years. They had three children, Julia Cooke Guth, James Boxley Cooke, Jr., and Douglas Reid Cooke.

Tags

Recommended for you