On Christmas eve, JANE CLAIRE COOKE, beloved wife, mom, grandmom, and great-grandmom, passed away at age 85. She was the wife of James Boxley Cooke, and also daughter-in-law of the late Dr. William Latimer Cooke and Sally Ann Boxley Cooke and beloved aunt of Andrew and Marjorie Cooke of Charleston, WV.
Jane Claire Menge was born and raised in Detroit, MI. While attending Dana Hall boarding school, she met the love of her life, Boxley Cooke ("Cookie", "Jim" ) of Charleston, WV. They were married for 63 years. They had three children, Julia Cooke Guth, James Boxley Cooke, Jr., and Douglas Reid Cooke.
Following Dana Hall, Jane attended Northwestern, then graduated from Wheelock College in Boston where she specialized in early childhood education. After Jane and Boxley settled down in Baltimore in 1963 and all the children were in school, she began working for Baltimore County Public Schools. She loved her part-time job as a teacher's aide, working with children with learning disabilities. She rarely missed a day of work, showing up with a smile for 27 years.
Jane loved to cook, entertain, garden, and arrange flowers. She was a long-time member of the Woodbrook-Murray Hill Garden Club. She loved playing tennis, traveling, listening to music, chocolate, and cookies. She was a talented needlepointer, and for the past several decades her daily walking routine was an inspiration to all who lived near her.
What many of us remember most about "Grandee", as her grandkids call her, was her quick wit, funny one-liners, and very positive attitude. Grandee enjoyed planning get togethers for the family, bringing everyone together from across the US.
In addition to being survived by her husband Boxley and her children Julia, Jim and Doug, and daughter-in-law Anna Dopkin, her grandchildren: James Boxley Cooke III and his wife Sarah Elizabeth, Charles Maxwell Cooke, Paula Dopkin Cooke, David Albert Guth, Dana Claire Guth, and Steven Christopher Parks. She's also survived by great grandchildren: Elizabeth Sarah Cooke, Melissa Grace Cooke, and AnnaBelle Jackie Cooke.
On Friday, January 27, 2022, the family will have visitation for friends and relatives from 3 - 6 p.m., at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd in Towson, MD.
On Saturday, January 28, at 10 a.m., a memorial service for Jane Cooke will be held at The Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St in Baltimore. A celebratory reception will follow the service.
We would say "In lieu of flowers…" but Jane loved flowers. She would gift them, but also enjoyed bringing them home from events. So, we will do the same… any gifts of flowers we will share with joy (please send them to the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home). Or, in lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a memorial gift to the Church of Redeemer or church of your choice, in honor of Jane Cooke.