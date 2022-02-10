JANE CLINE BONNER, Evans, GA - Entered into rest on Sunday, February 6, 2022, Mrs. Jane Cline Bonner, 79, loving wife of Thomas Lynn Bonner.
Jane was born in Charleston, West Virginia to Fred and Vivian Cline. She lived most of her life in Nitro, West Virginia, where she graduated from Nitro High School in 1960. She attended West Virginia State College, earning her Bachelor of Education, specializing in secondary education, in 1963. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom, on June 6, 1964 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, the church they both grew up in.
Jane spent most of her career at St. Albans High School in St. Albans, West Virginia, teaching Honors English, Honors Social Studies and Journalism. She was not only a wonderful teacher, but an advocate and friend to her students. Jane loved to read, travel and spend time with family and close friends. Tom and Jane moved to Evans, GA in 1999 to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and Mimi.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her daughter: Janeabeth Bonner Wells; grandchildren: Alex and Graysen Wells; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Fred Rohmiller and Richard A. Cline.
The memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Evans at 2:30 p.m., with Rev. Greg Porterfield officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service at the church beginning at 1:00pm. A celebration of life and burial will be held in West Virginia at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jud C. Hickey Center for Alzheimer's Care, 1901 Central Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904 or to Wesley United Methodist Church, 825 North Belair Road, Evans GA 30809.
