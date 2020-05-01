JANE ELIZABETH REYNOLDS, age 53, of Montgomery Heights, died April 26, 2020.
She was born February 10, 1967, in Montgomery, and was the daughter of the late Loris E. and Jannie Hutchin Reynolds. She was also predeceased by her brother, Tommy Reynolds.
She was a Christian.
Surviving: Sister, Cathy Preast and husband Howard of Swiss; brother, Michael Reynolds and wife Teresa of Alum Creek; sister-in-law, Shane Reynolds of Powellton; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family will accept memorial donations.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow, with Bro. Ira Hollard and Pastor Allen Legg officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Garden.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.