Thank you for Reading.

JANE ELLEN HUDNALL-GRALEY passed away September 2 at the Hospice House in Daytona FL.

Jane was born at Riverside, WV to Herbert and Elsie (Peters) Hudnall. She came into the world on her fathers birthday. She would have been 80 in October. She was the 6th of 10 children.

She grew up in Crown Hill, WV and attended East Bank High School.

Jane is survived by 4 sons. David (Janet) Giles, Charlie Giles, Dallas Everett, Denver (Amanda) Everett , her Ex-husband James (Marie) Giles and 5 grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother Charles Hudnall, 4 sisters, Anna Mae Bledsoe, Patsy Wendell, Carrol Pauley, Margaret Billanti and husbands, Ralph Everett and Bernard Graley.

Surviving family includes 2 brothers, Ronald Hudnall, William ( Sharon) Hudnall, 2 sisters, Bonna Wendell and Jo Rose Samuels.

Jane loved to sing gospel music with her friends, Betty Miller and Robbie Cook at the nursing homes in the Daytona area.

She had a kind and giving soul. Like her father, she never met a stranger and she loved her Lord and Savior.

Jane was cremated and a memorial service at her church in FL will be arranged at a later date.

Jane- Go Rest High on That Mountain . We loved you and will greatly miss you and that smile "Hay Jane"!

Recommended for you