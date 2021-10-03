Jane Ellen Hudnall-Graley Oct 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANE ELLEN HUDNALL-GRALEY passed away September 2 at the Hospice House in Daytona FL.Jane was born at Riverside, WV to Herbert and Elsie (Peters) Hudnall. She came into the world on her fathers birthday. She would have been 80 in October. She was the 6th of 10 children.She grew up in Crown Hill, WV and attended East Bank High School.Jane is survived by 4 sons. David (Janet) Giles, Charlie Giles, Dallas Everett, Denver (Amanda) Everett , her Ex-husband James (Marie) Giles and 5 grandchildren.She was predeceased by her brother Charles Hudnall, 4 sisters, Anna Mae Bledsoe, Patsy Wendell, Carrol Pauley, Margaret Billanti and husbands, Ralph Everett and Bernard Graley.Surviving family includes 2 brothers, Ronald Hudnall, William ( Sharon) Hudnall, 2 sisters, Bonna Wendell and Jo Rose Samuels.Jane loved to sing gospel music with her friends, Betty Miller and Robbie Cook at the nursing homes in the Daytona area.She had a kind and giving soul. Like her father, she never met a stranger and she loved her Lord and Savior.Jane was cremated and a memorial service at her church in FL will be arranged at a later date.Jane- Go Rest High on That Mountain . We loved you and will greatly miss you and that smile "Hay Jane"! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mary Ann Price William "Bill" Paul Fowler Jr. Blank Tony Edward George Curt Pettit Ron Pauley Sherri Louise Phillips Blank Junora Grant Patrick Junior Sigman Michael E. Mowry Malechra R. Pannell Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 3, 2021 Daily Mail WV Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health Genetic testing provides answers – and options – for patients concerned about breast cancer risk From caregiver to patient: CAMC mammographer undergoing breast cancer treatment Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business