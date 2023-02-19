On the evening of February 13, 2023, JANE ELLEN JARRETT BIBBEE, 83, of Marion, NC, passed away after a prolonged battle with dementia. She died at her home surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. A native of Charleston, WV, Jane Ellen was born on July 7th, 1939, to the late Thornton Jackson Jarrett and Margaret Irene Tully Jarrett. She was also preceded in death by her son Mark Lee Bays.
After graduating from Stonewall High School in Charleston, WV, Jane Ellen devoted her early years to raising her family and enjoying the many friends she made along the way. She was employed for many years at Helicopter Flight Services, where she met and married the love of her life, Earl Bibbee. Jane and Earl relocated to Myrtle Beach, SC, where they lived for several years. Jane Ellen loved the beauty of the ocean and spent many hours walking on the beach. She also was an avid gardener and took great pride in her beautiful, landscaped yard.
Jane Ellen is survived by her husband, Earl Bibbee; two daughters, Kathy Trent (Curt) and Elizabeth Jernigan (Mark); six grandchildren, Aaron Bays, Cassie Bays, Ian Wroth, Sara Wroth Feldman, Courtney Trent, and Chandler Trent; and three great grandchildren.
Jane Ellen's request for a private burial service will be held at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region- https://www.hpccr.org/donate or 7845 Little Ave. Charlotte, North Carolina 2822.