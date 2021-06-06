JANE (JANIE) HOWERY HILL, 76, of Nitro (formerly of Beckley, WV), went home to the Lord on June 3, 2021, following a short illness. Janie committed her life to Christ at the age of 5 and served as a Christian youth leader for the majority of her adolescent years. She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and West Virginia University class of 1967 where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She was a true Flying Eagle and Mountaineer fan through and through. She spent almost 40 years working for the West Virginia Rehabilitation Center in Institute where she was the Director of Volunteer Services. She achieved many wonderful accomplishments while devoting her heart and soul to others in her field and helped thousands of fellow West Virginian's in their time of need. Upon retiring from WVRC, she continued to volunteer her time serving on the Foundation Board at West Virginia State University.
Janie is preceded in death by her loving parents, Laurel and Clayton Howery of Beckley, WV, her brothers, Mike and Bob Howery, her grandmother Chessie Clay Bennett, and her favorite aunt, Barbara "Babsie" Kristoff.
She is survived by the love of her life, husband of nearly 50 years, Steve Hill of Nitro, sons Matt Hill of Milton and Michael Hill (Jennifer-whom Janie considered her own) of Nitro. Grandaughters whom she cherished to no end, Madison (Maddie) Hill, Lexi Hill, and MaKayla Hill. Favorite neighbor whom she considered one of her own, Paul (Clarkie) Clark, cousin Sue Cassell, and lifelong friend Vicki Fuller (Jim) of NC, as well as many other family members and close friends.
Janie knew no strangers. Everyone she met was considered a friend and she loved unconditionally. Her love for all and faith in Christ was never wavered. This genuine love will resonate for eternity.
The family would like to thank the amazing people at CAMC for their kindness and amazing care over the past several months, especially Dr. Whitney Webber, whom Janie cherished their time spent together as well as all her friends and family who kept in daily contact with her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the WVSU Foundation.
A private celebration of Janie's life will be held at a later date. Cooke Funeral Home Nitro is serving the Hill Family.