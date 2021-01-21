JANE LYNN FARMER, 77, of East Bank, passed away peacefully at home on January 17, 2021. She was born September 9, 1943 in Handley WV to the late Robert and Evelyn Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Ray Farmer; her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Farmer; and her sister, Beverly M. Roberts.
Surviving are her daughters, Vickie Willis and Regina Cordell of East Bank; grandson James Hughey of Ripley and his fianc e Monica Eastham; great-granddaughters, Victoria and Vivian Hughey; brother, James Martin and his wife Wanda (her special sister-in-law) of Jonesborough TN; special sister-in-law Gail Farmer and family of Farnham VA; special brother-in-law, Rit Roberts and family of Friendship ME; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She worked as a Kindergarten Aide at Wet Branch Elementary School, as a Reading Aide at Marmet Elementary School, and retired from the Express Market in East Bank after many years of service.
She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was an anointed musician on the accordion, piano, and organ. Since the age of 9 years old, she blessed many with her music in church, playing for the Spiritual Four Quartet, and for many special events. She was a blessing to all and loved by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank all those who provided care for her; Dr. Thopsie V. Jagannath and staff, Dr. Steven Zekan and staff, CAMC Cancer Center doctors and staff, the Hubbard Hospice House and staff who cared for her at home, and her great-granddaughter, Victoria.
To honor her wishes, there will be no public services.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com