JANE MELIANE WEBB, 74, of Big Chimney went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV.
She was born in Charleston, WV; Jane grew up in Kanawha City as a child, she graduated from George Washington High School in the year 1967 as valedictorian of her class. Anyone who knew Jane knew her love for animals, she always loved her horses, goats, and dogs, especially. Jane was the secretary of Elk River Boots and Saddle Club for thirty-one years and a long standing member; where she loved to watch her sons and grandchildren ride their horses. Jane worked at Shoney's in Kanawha City, and Roane General Hospital in dietary before her accident with a horse, made it difficult for her to walk around 1995, and eventually made it where she couldn't work anymore. In Jane's last years she enjoyed watching TV, spending time with loved ones and family, chatting on facebook, and seeing pictures of everything going on around her and in her loved ones lives.
She is preceded in death by her mother; Helen H. Stewart, step father; William Gordon, father; Poe, from Dickerson Farm, and son Scott Russell.
She is survived by her sons; John Russell, Shawn Webb and daughter in laws, Marcie Webb, and Tracey Russell, grandchildren; Zachary Russell, Kami Webb, Austin Mullins, Shaynah Webb, Ryan Cobb, Cierra Webb, Johnna Russell, and Makayla Webb.
In honor of Janes wishes there will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m., on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
Visitation will be from 11 - 1 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home.