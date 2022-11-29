Thank you for Reading.

Jane Shrewsbury
SYSTEM

JANE SHREWSBURY, of Morgantown, a former professor of nursing at West Virginia University School of Nursing, passed into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on November 26, 2022 after a brief stay in a nursing home.

Born April 24, 1931, she was the daughter of Hobart G. and Mildred Shrewsbury of St. Albans, West Virginia where she grew up, graduating from St. Albans High School in 1949. She graduated from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1954 and from the University of Pittsburg in 1961 with a Master's Degree in Nursing Education and a Minor in Pediatric Nursing. She taught Nursing Care of Children at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh for seven years then served two years in Kenya as a Medical Missionary with the Independent Board for Presbyterian Missions.

Tags

Recommended for you