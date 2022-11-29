JANE SHREWSBURY, of Morgantown, a former professor of nursing at West Virginia University School of Nursing, passed into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on November 26, 2022 after a brief stay in a nursing home.
Born April 24, 1931, she was the daughter of Hobart G. and Mildred Shrewsbury of St. Albans, West Virginia where she grew up, graduating from St. Albans High School in 1949. She graduated from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1954 and from the University of Pittsburg in 1961 with a Master's Degree in Nursing Education and a Minor in Pediatric Nursing. She taught Nursing Care of Children at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh for seven years then served two years in Kenya as a Medical Missionary with the Independent Board for Presbyterian Missions.
Following her service in Kenya, she joined the faculty of the West Virginia University School of Nursing where she served until 1996, retiring as an Associate Professor. Jane has enjoyed her home on Cheat Lake, visiting with friends, and painting West Virginia landscapes in watercolor, her favorite medium. Most satisfying was her involvement with God's Miracle, Chestnut Ridge Church. Throughout her life, she was a loyal servant to God and enjoyed sharing the love and warmth of Jesus Christ, our Savior, with everyone she knew.
She is survived by her brother, H. Graham Shrewsbury, Jr. and his wife, Lois, of St. Albans, West Virginia; niece, Jonie Shrewsbury McGraw and her husband, John, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; three great nephews, Daniel, David, and Nathan McGraw; cousin, Elaine Nolen and her husband, Dennis, of Millersville, Maryland, and her children, David and Elizabeth; cousin Janet Green and her husband, Russ, of Newark, Delaware, and her children, Jesse and Spencer; and cousin, Mary Jean Wichmann and her husband, Mark, of Wilmington, Delaware, and her children, Mia and Celia.
Visitation will be held at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home in St. Albans at noon followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1. She will be buried at Teays Hill Cemetery in St. Albans West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the West Virginia School of nursing.