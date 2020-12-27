JANE V. SHOEMAKER, born January 13, 1956, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2020. She was loved for her sense of humor and kindness. She so greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, and her pets.
She is survived by her husband, James Shoemaker; daughter, Abby Matthews; granddaughter, Charlotte Matthews and brother, David Varney.
Respects can be paid during her visitation on Tuesday, December 29, 2 - 4 p.m., at Cavin Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville, NC.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local Humane Society.
Cavin-Cook funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the Shoemaker family.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.