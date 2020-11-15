JANE CURLETTE WOODROW-PORTA, age 91, of Elkview, West Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home on November 13, 2020 due to heart failure. She was born on June 26th, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio, the youngest child of Eva and William Woodrow.
Jane was an accomplished and prolific artist, specializing in pencil drawings incorporating her love of nature and Appalachian life into her work. For years she enjoyed traveling with her sister, Frances, also an accomplished artist, showing their work at shows throughout West Virginia. Together they enjoyed much fun and many a laugh while on their trips.
While working at Union Carbide Corporation in Charleston, West Virginia, Jane and her husband, Frank met. In 1971, Frank helped establish H.P.S. Company, which eventually became a family business where Jane served as Secretary-Treasurer for over forty years. Jane enjoyed working closely with Frank and the entire family in the business.
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Pinch, WV was Jane's place of worship for over 54 years. Some of her best and deepest friendships were made at St. Andrew's. Her favorite bible verse was Matthew 5:8; "Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God."
Jane is preceded in death by her infant son Paul, her husband Frank, her brother Dr. William Scott Woodrow and her sister Frances Ellen Reffett. She is survived by her two sons and their wives; Frank and Debby Porta, and Karl and Vicky Porta, her two daughters and their husbands; Ann and Kirk Hanselman, and Elaine (Bebe) and Brian Pritt. She has nine grand children and seven great grand children. Jane was a loving aunt to Eve Faulkes, John Reffett, Jane Clark and Kim Bomba. She was a beloved friend to her caregiver, Diane Skiles.
A memorial service for Jane will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.