Janet Burkheart

JANET LAVAUGHN BIRD (POFF) BURKHEART passed away quietly, November 19, 2020, surrounded by her family at home in Paragould, Arkansas.
Born May 28, 1934, Janet was survived by her loving husband, Donald "Pete" Burkheart; her children Cathy Harper, Julia Huffman and husband Jim, and Jaime Daniel Poff; her step-children Donna Jackson, and Barry Burkheart with his wife Angie; her sisters Shirley Rowh, Karen Sue Shumaker, and Alice Young; along with 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, brother, previous husband Ansel Poff, and great grandson.
Janet was born in Clendenin, West Virginia, to Sidney and Marie Bird. She was a graduate of Clendenin High School and her love of learning continued throughout her life as she delighted in discovering the stories of the people and places around her. Her favorite bird was a cardinal, the school mascot.
Janet's legacy is her gift of compassion to those near and around her and her uncompromising love for her family, friends, country, and God. Her generous smile and kindhearted spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Arrangements are being handled by Phillips Funeral Home in Paragould, Arkansas. A small family only graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Research Hospital will be appreciated.