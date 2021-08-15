JANET D. NELSON of Flatwoods, Kentucky, formerly of Dunbar, passed away on August 11, 2021 after a long illness.
She was the owner of Janet's Beauty Salon in Dunbar before her retirement. Janet was also very active in many civic and social services, including serving on the Dunbar City Council, the Dunbar Beautification League, the Dunbar Woman's Club, the Kanawha Friendship Force, as well as numerous other social and benevolent activities. She was an animal lover and did much to promote the humane treatment of all animals.
Prior to her illness, she attended Bible Center Church in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Nelson; parents, Leonard and Pearl Parsley; and her sister, Carolyn Blair.
Janet is survived by her brother-in-law, Max Blair; niece Elizabeth Blair; nephew, John Blair; and special cousin, Melissa Runyon.
In keeping with Janet's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services held. However, a small graveside service will be conducted in the Family Gardens Cemetery in Low Gap, Boone County at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janet's name to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar