Janet Darlene Chapman

JANET DARLENE THORTON CHAPMAN, 86, of Cross Lanes, passed away Friday, November 12 after a long illness. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Chapman; sister, Betty Lipscomb; and a brother, Greg Thornton.
Janet was born in Hurricane on February 17, 1935. She was the daughter of Jesse and Rosetta Thornton. Janet married Philip D. Chapman on August 24, 1951. Together they have two children, Mike and Barry. She pursued a degree in education at West Virginia State College. During her 25-year career, she touched the lives of many. Her passion for teaching spread across all aspects of her life.
Janet had a love of quilt making and it brought her joy seeing her quilts in the homes of so many. Fond memories were made in her tiny kitchen cooking delicious meals and her back porch hosted many competitive games of Farkle, Scrabble, cards, and lots of laughter. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren with all of her heart. Janet's home was a place everyone gathered and always felt welcome. Friends and family will forever cherish their memories of her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mike (Cheryl) Chapman, Barry (Cindy) Chapman; grandchildren, Wes (Stephanie) Chapman, Jessica Chapman (Jason Mills), Stacie (Brian) Morgan, Ashley (Jonathan) Jordan; great grandchildren, Andrew and Landon Chapman, Jake and Leila Morgan, Camryn Jordan, and Oliver Mills; loving sisters, Irene Goff and Brenda White; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers who became friends.
Service will be 12 p.m., Monday, November 15 at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Reverend Krysta Rexrode Wolfe officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cross Lanes United Methodist Church. The love and care given to Janet by the pastor and members of the church are greatly appreciated.
Please follow Covid-19 protocols at the church during the services.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.