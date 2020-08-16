Janet Dawson-Balser

JANET F. DAWSON-BALSER, 78, of Clendenin, went to sleep in Jesus awaiting the resurrection, on Friday, August 14, 2020 at home after a long illness. She was born February 1, 1942 in Clay, WV.
Janet and her late husband, Keith Dawson were owners of Keith's Auto Parts in Clendenin, WV for over 30 years. She knew any and every part for a Volkswagen.
She was a member of the Antioch Advent Christian Church.
Janet was preceded in passing by her first husband, Keith Dawson; her parents, Lawrence and Rhuanna Hamrick; and her sister, Irene Cantrell.
She is survived by: her husband and loyal caregiver, Nahum Balser; her son, Vic (Kelly) Dawson; her sister, Kathy (Paul) Holcomb; brother-in-law, Charlie (Gloria) Cantrell; niece, Amy (Tommy) Layne; nephews, Brad (Deliah) Cantrell and Jared Lyons; great niece, Bryonna; great nephews, Tyler, Noah and Hunter; step-daughter, Roni (Dennis) Koch; step-sons, Dan (Diane) Balser, Tony (Karen) Balser and Mark Balser.
We would like to thank Janet's caregivers, Sharry Mullins and Sherry Crowder for taking such good care of her. Also, the Hospice workers who made Janet's life more comfortable, Candice, Mary and Becky.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m., Sunday August 16, 2020 at Antioch Advent Christian Church in Aaron's Fork with Pastor Terry Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. before the service. Burial will follow in Dawson Cemetery in Little Laure-Maysel, WV.
Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin, WV is in charge of the arrangements.