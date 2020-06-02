Janet Elyse Flowers

JANET ELYSE FLOWERS, 69, of Charleston, passed away on May 30, 2020.

She was preceded in death by companion, J.B. Ferguson; parents, John and Mary Flowers; and several brothers and sisters.

Janet is survived by her son, Bobby Flowers; daughter, Amanda Pauley (D.J).; sister, Christine Moore (Junior); brother, Paul Flowers (Anna); grandchildren, Telia, Bobby Jr., Colton, Jamie, Madison, Jason and Kirsten; and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

