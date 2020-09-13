Janet Farren

JANET EVELYN FARREN, 81, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1939 to the late John and Ethel (Cavender) Short.
Janet is survived by her loving husband, Charles; sons, Roger Medford and Cheryl of Charleston, Dale Medford and Anita of Belle, Keith Medford and Pam of Coopers Creek, Kevin Medford and Cindy of Pinch; 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and one on the way; 3 fur grandbabies; sisters, Lillian Perry, Faye Lewis, Dorothy Martin, Sharon Igo all of Elkhart, IN, Nancy White of Sissonville, Judy Chestnut of Belle, Carolyn Pernell; brother, Rev. Ralph Short both of Columbus, OH.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy Medford; brothers, Burl and Bobby Short; sisters, Kathleen Priddy and Nellie Critchfield.
She was a homemaker, a lifelong Christian, a member of Walnut Gap Missionary Baptist Church and once worked at Shelton's Key Market in Witcher Creek.
There will be a private family visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden. A graveside service will follow at Witcher Memorial Gardens, Belle, with Pastor Greg Reese officiating.
The family would like to thank Madison, Samantha, Kristin and Jessica at CAMC Memorial CPICU unit.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.