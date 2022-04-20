JANET G. DePUGH MILLER, age 92, of Montgomery, formerly of Hico, WV, went Heaven on April 14, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. She was born to parents J. Curtis O'Neal and Isabel Bass O'Neal on August 1, 1929, in Kanawha County, WV.
Janet graduated from East Bank High School, worked at G.C. Murphy's and later studied nursing at Fayette County Nursing School where she became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Janet worked as an LPN for several years in Special Care at Montgomery General and Oak Hill Hospital until she retired.
Janet and her husband Charles R. DePugh raised two children together, Janice Carol and Ronald Steven. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, going to church and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Janice (Denver) Fleming of Kimberly, WV, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren Katrina Fleming (Scott) Layman of Hurricane, WV, Krista Fleming (Todd) Wiseman and Jarrett and Jacie of Mt. Carbon, WV, Todd (Caitlyn) Fleming and Alden and Chesney of Mt. Carbon, WV, Tabitha DePugh Benton and Dustin Cooper, Dakota Benton, and Selbie Benton, Andrea DePugh (Tony), Carol, and Austin, Channing, and Drake of Beckley, WV, and Roni DePugh (Steven) Taylor and Zoe and Cloe of Sissonville, WV. Janet has one great-grandchild, Bodie Benton. She is also survived by her Aunt Elizabeth "Sis" Bass Corbin of Cabin Creek, WV. Janet's stepchildren, James (Kathi) Miller, Danny (Tena) Miller, Vicki (Jack) Eads, 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Janet was preceded in death by Charles R. DePugh, James T. Miller, and Ronald S. DePugh. Of the 10 children of J. Curtis and Isabel O'Neal, she was the last surviving child.
The family has entrusted O'Dell Funeral Home with the arrangements. Pastor Jeff Floyd and Rev. Jack Eads will officiate the service. Service will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Friends may call from Noon until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
We would like to thank the staff and Doctors at Montgomery General Hospital and Extended Care Unit for their love, support, and acre for our family. Janet loved it there and it was home.