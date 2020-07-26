JANET G. INGRAM, 85, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, in the chapel in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
