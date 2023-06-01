Janet (Harless) Gregory Jun 1, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANET (HARLESS) GREGORY 66, of Jeffersonville, IN formerly of Cowen and Philippi, passed away May 25, 2023. Service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ancient History Recommended for you Local Spotlight Lessie "Tot" Lawson Yvonne Carolyn Crouch Jr. David Keith Sowards Cheryl Lee Fizer Mahon Brett Darrell Patton Phyllis Jean Bailey Gibson Charles E. Handley William Bailey Robert Franklin Angel Sr. Ralph Thomas Bowles Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring