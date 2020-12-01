JANET SUE HERMANSDORFER, 80, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in CAMC General Division MICU after a battle with Myasthenia Gravis and Covid-19.
She was born on June 25, 1940 in Charleston, the daughter of the late Albert and Ruth (Ingram) Hermansdorfer. She was a graduate of Charleston High School and retired from Associated Radiology. She enjoyed serving the Lord as a Charter Member of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, and lived her life for Christ. She loved singing Gospel in the Choir, and Quartet for many years.
She enjoyed reading, swapping books with her neighbor Janet, and watching football games while couch coaching with Donna (Monk). She had a lifelong friend, Rosetta, whom she enjoyed her Saturday morning phone calls from Florida with. She also enjoyed her morning ritual phone call to her cousin, Pat Hermansdorfer. She loved her Church, her Family, and her Friends.
She is survived by the two children she always wanted, Kevin Hermansdorfer (David Lyle), and Jennifer Ingram Meadows (Wayne Meadows); also survived by many, many cousins, family members, and friends that LOVED her dearly.
Thank you to the staff at Sweetbriar for making her feel safe the last few months. Special thanks to all the staff in the MICU that gave her great care her last days.
Following Covid-19 safety and guidelines, there will be a 1 pm Graveside Service on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Pastor Jeremy Jett officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to: Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 1919 Bigley Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.
