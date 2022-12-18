Janet Kay Cogar Dec 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANET KAY COGAR, 69, of Charleston unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on December 11, 2022. Preceding her in death were her parents, Otis and Merlie Huffman and brother, James O. Huffman.Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Michael Cogar; sister, Rita Smith and her loving nieces and nephews. At Janet's request she will be cremated with no services.The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com.Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Cogar Family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janet Kay Cogar Rita Smith Michael Cogar James O. Huffman Condolence Funeral Home Nephew Recommended for you Local Spotlight Seth James Petersen Mary Jane Newland Roger Lee Lewis Mossana Mae “Mossie” Parrish James “Jimmy” Edward Brown James Edward Brown William C. Kirk Lester Lee Counts Sr. William Dale Greene Billy Lynn Thornton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Blue Christmas services: The holidays are not always the most wonderful time of the year Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem' Power and faith: What two coalitions teach us about American politics University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator