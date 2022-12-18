Thank you for Reading.

Janet Kay Cogar
SYSTEM

JANET KAY COGAR, 69, of Charleston unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on December 11, 2022. Preceding her in death were her parents, Otis and Merlie Huffman and brother, James O. Huffman.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Michael Cogar; sister, Rita Smith and her loving nieces and nephews. At Janet's request she will be cremated with no services.

Tags

Recommended for you