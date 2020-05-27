Janet Kaye (Hudson) Austin

Janet Kaye (Hudson) Austin
SYSTEM

JANET KAYE (HUDSON) AUSTIN, of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Janet was born in Charleston on January 18, 1950.

Janet was preceded in death by her father, Warren G. Hudson, and her mother, Audrey Lee (McGraw) Gertz.

Janet was a lifelong animal lover, especially cats. Janet's fur babies, Alexander and Sammy, and Abbie and Maggie, preceded her in death. At the time of Janet's passing, she left behind fur babies Max (Bubby), Joey, Zoey, and little Bo.

Janet is survived by son Larry Steven Austin (Kelli) and grandchildren Hailey and Alex; cousins Josephine (Slater) Wilson, John McGraw and Denise Russe; and a large number of extended family members. Janet also leaves behind close friends who were like family: Daniel Leonard, Steven Kis, Betsy Schubert, Susan Collins, Ruth Workman, Sheri Ross Johnson, Pat Sigmon, Joyce Powers, and many other close friends, and a large number of work friends at United Bank who miss her.

She will always be missed.

There are no current plans for a memorial service.

