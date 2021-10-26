JANET L. (FISHER) RHODES, 86, of Ripley, formerly of Kenna, passed to her heavenly home on October 23, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Denzil Rhodes, adopted son Steve Knotts, and many nieces and nephews.
Janet was born September 27, 1935, the daughter of Denver and Margie Fisher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Starling and Henry Fisher and sister Sue Woodruff.
Janet was a 1953 graduate of Ripley High School and a long-time member of Ripley Baptist Temple where she served by teaching Sunday School and working with the kitchen crew. She was always looking for the perfect recipe and had amassed a huge collection of cookbooks (many thousands).
Services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, WV, with Pastors Rick Perrine and Grant Garber officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Internment will follow at the Fairplain Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Janet may be made to the Ripley Baptist Temple Mission Fund, Ripley Baptist Temple, 320 Charleston Dr, Ripley, WV 25271.
The family requests that everyone be mindful of the Covid pandemic and follow current guidelines.