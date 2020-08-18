JANET L. FORTNER, 86 of Stollings, WV, departed this life on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. Burial will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV. Friends may call from 6 till 9 p.m., Tuesday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville.
