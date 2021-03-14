My Special Earthly Angel, JANET L. HYATT (DAVIS) returned to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 11, 2021. A much beloved friend, wife, mother and grandmother.
Born January 1, 1939 in Marmet, West Virginia to the late Fred and Jinive Davis. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by daughter, Jeannie (Momma) Bostic; brother, Paul Davis and sister, Helen Crowley.
She is survived by her husband, M. Eugene (Gene) Hyatt of Rutherfordton, her son, James Young (Kayce) of Fairview, NC; daughters, Kimberly Young and Judith Fender (Don) of Fairview, NC, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brothers, Ralph Davis of Forest City, William (Bill) Davis of Arlington, TX, Wallace (Pop) Davis of Marmet, WV, and Lawrence Davis of Winfield, WV.
Janet started her work career at the age of 16 as a curb waitress with Shoney's in Charleston, WV. With her first husband and brother-in-law, they moved to Charlotte, NC with Shoney's and later became franchise owners in Forest City, Morganton, Asheville and several other locations in Western North Carolina and Tennessee. After selling the Shoney's locations in North Carolina, she and her first husband and their children, became owners of a chain of convenience stores in the Asheville area (Kounty Line).
Janet in her early years enjoyed travel with her family, cooking and baking, especially at holiday gatherings. In her retirement years she enjoyed spending time with her gambling friends and traveling throughout the United States to different casinos. She had her favorite slots that she loved to play at each one and much of her winnings was allocated to various charitable Christian causes and supporting the Foster Children's Christmas fund. Our thanks to Pair-A-Dice Travel, Charlotte, North Carolina.
The funeral service will be private. In remembrance of Janet, consider a charitable donation in her memory to Foster Children's Christmas Fund, Attention, Sarah Miller, Rutherford County Department of Social Services, PO Box 242, Spindale, North Carolina 28160 or Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, Post Office Box 336, Forest City, North Carolina 28043.
A special thanks to Tami Ford-PA, Rutherford Internal Medicine and Hospice of The Carolina Foothills. Also grateful for the years of love and Spiritual guidance of Reverend Jonathan and Gina Lankford and family and the "always" extra chair at their dinner table.
The Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory is in charge of arrangements and an online guest registry is available at wwwpadgettking,com