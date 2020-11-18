JANET L. BURNS RICHARDS 86, of Mammoth, WV passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020. At Home after a long illness. She was a loving Mother and beloved Wife. Janet was a life long member of the Pond Gap Advent Christian Church. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years Delbert Richards. Surviving Son Roy Richards, Brother Bobby Burns, and sister Joyce Ramsey.
Graveside Services will be Thursday, November 19 at 1 p.m. at the Blakeley Cemetery Pond Gap, WV with Pastor James Balser officiating.
Due to Covid 19 Pandemic Facial Coverings and Social Distancing will be required at the Cemetery. The Family appreciates your cooperation in this matter.
Condolences may be sent to the Family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Richards Family.