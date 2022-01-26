JANET LEE HECK, 85, of Milton, WV, passed away January 23, 2022. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., January 28, 2022 at Church in the Valley in Milton; funeral services at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Church in the Valley, Rev. Kevin Shull and Rev. Greg Lunsford presiding. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Church in the Valley's Facebook page.
She was born January 25, 1936, to Jesse Lee and Essie McClure Nicholas and was preceded in death by her husband, John Heck.
She is survived by her daughters Joan Spilman (Richard) of Hurricane, and Jill Spencer (Dennis) of Lexington Park, MD; sister Jane Nicholas of Milton; grandchildren Catherine Bartley and Margaret Spilman (Eric Barker); nephew James Allen Nicholas; and great grandsons John and James Bartley.
Janet was educated in Milton public schools and went on to study at Marshall, where she received a Master's in Musical Performance. She was a brilliant pianist and beloved choir director for many years. She started at the age of 15, playing for services at Milton Baptist Church, where she served as pianist/organist and choir director for 27 years. Toward the end of her tenure there she directed the Bicentennial Choir, a community chorus put together to celebrate our two-hundredth year as a country. She then moved on to Milton Presbyterian Church and, finally, spent 25 years as pianist and choir director at St. Timothy's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Hurricane. Her teaching career started at Ona Elementary. After a hiatus, she returned to teach choir at Milton Junior High (where she led the Glee Club), Milton High School and Cabell-Midland High School.
Her show choir, The Vocal Dimensions, was legendary, touring throughout the region and competing at Disney World.