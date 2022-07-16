Janet Louise Bradford Jul 16, 2022 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANET LOUISE BRADFORD, 83, of Madison, WV passed away July 14, 2022. Service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, July 17 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janet Louise Bradford Wv Danville Pass Away Madison Funeral Home Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Nancy Smith Jewell Rosa Cole Thomas Arnold Cutlip Blank Michael Handley Doss Blank Margaret Elizabeth Lake Mary Catherine (Clark) Call Blank Mary Catherine Call Blank Sharon Joyce “Shug” Lykins Blank Franklin D. “Frank” Bellomy Blank Kelli Lee Boggess Harrison Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 16, 2022 Daily Mail WV Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders