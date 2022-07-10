JANET LOUISE EDENS, 84 of Sissonville passed away July 8, 2022 at her home surrounded by family following a long illness.
She was born April 21, 1938 in Charleston, daughter of the late Othur David and Gracie Lee Haynes Thaxton. She attended Sissonville High School and WV State University. After raising six children, she became an Insurance Agent and was Placement Director of WV College of Technology.
In 1985, Janet along with her husband Jack opened the Topspot Restaurant in Sissonville and have been in business for 37 years. Under her leadership the restaurant has won many honors including the "Taste of Charleston" 101 Unique Places to Dine in West Virginia. She introduced two products on the Market, Chicken and Dumplings Dry Mix and BBQ Dry Rub Mix which sold out on QVC. The highlight of her career has been two calls from Washington, DC informing her she had been selected to serve the President, his Secret Service and national media during two different trips to Charleston and Ripley, WV. With all the honors, her biggest honor was raising her six children.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Lee Edens; a grandchild, Chad A. Edens; a great grandchild, Sidney Reece Pritt and six brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her children, Jackie Lee Edens Jr. (Tina), Jeffrey L. Edens, Natalie Edens Fisher (Terry), Veronica Edens Heaton (Larry), Gregory A. Edens (Lisa) and Renee Edens Manning (Mark); grandchildren, Bryan A. Edens, Jeffrey P. "J.P." Edens, Tera Fisher Wheeler, Susan Fisher Casto, Larry C. "Cad" Heaton III, Davin B. Heaton, Jonathan "Jack" Heaton, Barret E. Heaton, Jessica M. Pritt, Zachary D. Edens, Heather Manning Tatar and Victoria (Tori) Manning; great grandchildren Ember L. Casto, Reece Casto, Maddox Wheeler, Isabel Heaton and James Heaton.
A special thanks to Janet's best friend and retired R.N. Frances Hill for a lifetime of loving friendship.
The Edens family wishes to thank each and every employee that has worked tirelessly to maintain the quality of food our mother built her business on. Mom loved and appreciated every employee and customer.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Al Mendez of Goldtown Community Church and Pastor Randy Campbell of Elizabeth Baptist Church of Wolf Pen officiating. Burial will be in the Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com