Janet Marie Harris

JANET MARIE (NEAL) HARRIS, 87, of Miami, WV passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long hard battle with dementia. She had been a resident at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center in Glasgow, WV. She was born June 29, 1933 in Kayford, WV. She was a graduate of East Bank High School class of 1954. She spent most of her adult life in the Cleveland Ohio area returning to WV in the early 90's after her husband's retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lon Robert Harris who died in 2018, her parents Chester Arthur & WIllia Rethel Venoy Neal and her brother Donovan Neal.
She is survived by her daughters; Debra Krajc (Al) of Plano, TX, Diane Eck (Larry, deceased) of Buckeye, Arizona, Shawna 'Denise' Kopchu (Joe) of Dublin, Ohio; son, Thomas 'Mike' Harris of Charleston, WV; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, James Neal of Bay Village Ohio.
Special thanks to daughter Shawna and grandson Albert for putting their lives on hold to help with her care.
The family would also like to thank Glasgow Health & Rehabilitation Center for their years of kindness & wonderful care and Hospice for their help at the end.
Due to Covid-19 concerns there will be no visitation or funeral.
