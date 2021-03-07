JANET MARIE JACKSON, 63, Born May 1, 1957 went home to the Lord and to be reunited with many family members on March 4, 2021. She passed away at home with family from complications of COPD. Family will be holding a Celebration of Life Service later. Survived by her 3 children Susan Rectenwald of Charleston, Charles L Rectenwald II and his wife Ashley of Gadsden Alabama and Jeanne Brown of Charleston, and 9 grandchildren all that Loved her very much. Janet also has 8 surviving siblings Brenda Smallwood, Robbie Shinn, Denzil Shinn, Howard Haynes. Dewain Haynes, Cindy Haynes, Theresa Jarrell & Rhonda Hill. In lieu of sending flowers or cards please send your donations to Kanawha Valley Hospice.
