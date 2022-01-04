JANET MARIE WILKINSON HILL, age 80, of Black Betsy, left this world on December 31, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Janet woke up in Heaven this New Year's Eve where she was greeted by her Lord and Savior and a host of family and friends that she has longed to see. God picked the perfect day to take her and now she is having an eternal celebration.
Born April 27, 1941, on Heizer Creek, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Jesse Wilkinson and Reba Haley Wilkinson. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Connie Shaffer.
On July 12, 1958, she was married to her loving husband of more than 63 years, Larry G. Hill, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Pamela Rhodes (Gordon), and Janette Brunty; three grandchildren, Kirsten Rhodes, Seth Rhodes (Kristin), and Jordan Babbitt (Amanda); and two great grandchildren, Solomon and Isaiah Rhodes.
Janet sang and traveled around the tri-state with a girls choir known as the United Melody Chorus. She was a member of Lett Creek Community Church and owned Poca Floral for a time.
Janet loved children and was a teacher's aide at Confidence Elementary and Rock Branch Elementary, later owning her own daycare center for 14 years.
Known as "Nana" to her grandchildren, and countless other kids, she played a special role in each of their lives.
There was only one thing she loved more than Elvis and that was Jesus, and she loved to tell everyone about her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Special thanks to her nurses, Destiny Runyon and Brittany Hall, for providing wonderful care. Working as a team, her husband and daughter were honored to provide the special love and care that Janet needed.
Earth's loss, is Heaven's gain.
The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro. Janet's Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 2002 20th Street, Nitro with Pastor Jay Mace officiating. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or Hospice of Charleston, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV, 25387.